Death toll climbs to 20 in Keraniganj factory fire

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Dec 2019 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2019 02:05 PM BdST

Another victim of a deadly fire at a plastics factory in Keraniganj has succumbed to her injuries, raising the death toll to 20.

The victim, identified as Sohana, 19, died during treatment at the burns unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

Sohana had 50 percent of her body burnt, said Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the burns unit at DMCH.

A devastating fire gutted the Prime Pet and Plastic Industry factory in Keraniganj’s Chunkutia on Dec 11.

Firemen pulled out one body from the factory and 19 others injured in the incident subsequently died in the hospital.

Twelve others are still undergoing treatment in the hospital, according to Sen.
 
The plastics factory was operating without permission for five years, according to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

