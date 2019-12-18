Court orders PEC tests for expelled students by Dec 28
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2019 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2019 01:36 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the government to allow the students expelled from Primary Education Completion exams to retake tests by Dec 28 and publish results by Dec 31
It also expressed dissatisfaction as it did not receive a response to its rule issued in the case of expulsion of students in the PEC exams.
The Directorate of Primary Education has been ordered to appear in court on Jan 8 with a list of all the expelled students.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday.
Supreme Court Advocate AM Jamiul Haque, who placed the matter before the High Court for necessary action, was present at the hearing. Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state at this time.
“The High Court has expressed dissatisfaction as the respondents did not respond to its rule,” Jamiul Haque told bdnews24.com.
Daily Desh Rupantor published a report on the matter on Nov 19. It was brought to the attention of the court by Jamiul.
On Nov 21, the High Court ordered the government to explain why the expulsion of 15 students from the Primary Education Completion (PEC) examinations should not be deemed illegal.
The authorities were also asked to explain why the fifth graders who were barred from taking the test should not be allowed to retake the exams.
The bench also asked why instruction No. 11 of the guidelines on Primary Education Completion and Ebtedayee exams issued by the Directorate of Primary Education should not be declared illegal.
Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, director general of the Directorate of Primary Education, director general of the National Academy for Primary Education and the chairman of the madrasa education board were given two weeks to respond to the rule.
