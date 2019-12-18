Chinese woman is fraudulently enrolled as a voter in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2019 02:27 AM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2019 02:27 AM BdST
A Chinese woman, who had come to Feni after marrying a Bangladeshi expatriate, became a voter of the country as well by forging papers five years ago.
The Election Commission dropped her from the electoral roll and cancelled her national ID card issued under the name “Ayesha Zhuang Zening Akthar” after the forgery was detected.
The EC, in a letter to Feni Sadar Upazila Election Officer, has also ordered action against her and those who helped her forge the papers.
EC Assistant Secretary Mosharraf Hossain said Zening had her name enrolled to the voter list during an update in 2014 after he had come to the country following her marriage with a Bangladeshi expatriate.
The commission decided to start a criminal case against her under the Electoral Rolls Act of 2009 on charges of providing false information to become a voter.
An employee of the EC at its Feni Sadar office is facing a departmental case on charges of helping Zening get forged birth and citizenship certificates.
The EC also ordered regular cases against the representatives of the local government in Feni on similar charges.
Both of Zening and her Bangladeshi husband are abroad, according to Feni Sadar Election Officer Afroza Parvin.
The authorities are unaware of Zening’s whereabouts while her husband, who lives in the US, came home around a year ago, Afroza said.
“We will take swift actions once we get the EC’s instructions,” she said.
The maximum punishment for providing false information is six months of imprisonment or Tk 2,000 fines or both.
A number of Rohingya refugees were recently found to have secured NID cards and passports illegally through forgery.
