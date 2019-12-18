Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh retracts list of wartime collaborators amid criticism

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Dec 2019 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2019 06:16 PM BdST

The government has retracted an erroneous list of wartime collaborators amid mounting criticism.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs says it will publish a new list, but did not set a date.

The list published by the liberation war affairs ministry on Sunday wrongly included some known freedom fighters.

“The new list will be published after verifications. However, we are not setting a publishing date. The list will be published error-free,” Liberation War Affairs Secretary SM Arif-Ur-Rahman told bdnews24.com.

The liberation war affairs ministry suspended the list hours after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered changes to it.

Freedom fighters on Tuesday demanded a swift review of the list of collaborators of the Pakistani forces after names of some of them and members of martyrs’ families appeared on it.

War Crimes Fact Finding Committee, Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, and Sector Commanders’ Forum called for identification of those responsible for the controversy and action against them as well.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs released the list of 10,789 Bengalis who collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during the Liberation War in 1971.

