UK introduces card and online payment services for Bangladeshi visa applicants
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2019 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 03:40 PM BdST
Britain's immigration authority has introduced the option to use cards and online transactions for Bangladeshis applying for UK visas.
The move aims to make the application process "safer, more modern and more efficient", the British High Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
Effective from Dec 17, 2019, the addition of the new payment methods will give customers greater choice during the process where previously cash was the only way to pay for visa applications.
Last year, almost 25,000 Bangladeshis were granted UK visas across all categories – a 26 percent increase on the previous year. In addition, almost 85 percent of Bangladeshi applicants receive a decision in 15 working days or less.
As more and more Bangladeshis choose the UK as a place to visit and study, this announcement can give them extra confidence that the UK system is modernising, efficient and secure, according to the British High Commission.
“The UK Government knows how much interest the UK visa system can generate in Bangladesh, and that is why we want to be sure that system is as efficient as possible," said Robert Chatterton-Dickson, UK High Commissioner to Bangladesh.
“This announcement is a key part of that goal. By adding modern, digital payment methods to our visa service, we can give customers choice in how to pay and confidence to our customers that their money is safe and secure.”
