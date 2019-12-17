Two BNP leaders arrested in Narayanganj for assaulting policemen
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2019 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 12:57 PM BdST
Police have arrested Narayanganj district BNP General Secretary Prof Mamun Mahmud and General Secretary of the city unit ATM Kamal for allegedly harassing law enforcers during a Victory Day programme in Narayanganj.
They were apprehended from their homes at 1am on Tuesday, said Narayanganj Sadar Police OC Asaduzzaman.
BNP activists were shouting slogans demanding the release of jailed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia during a Victory Day rally in the city on Monday morning, said Asaduzzaman.
“When police intervened, the BNP activists assaulted Sadar Model Police Inspector (Investigation) Joynal Abedin and a sub-inspector. Law enforcers detained four activists during the incident.”
A case was started against 319 people involving charges of sabotage and deliberate obstruction of government work under the Special Powers Act, said the police officer.
