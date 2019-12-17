Home > Bangladesh

Top court rejects bail pleas of Destiny MD, chairman in graft case

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Dec 2019 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 12:25 PM BdST

The Supreme Court has rejected the bail petitions of Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin and Destiny-2000 Ltd Chairman Mohammad Hossain in a corruption case.

The Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued the order on Tuesday.

It also ordered the trial court to swiftly dispose of the money laundering case against them.

The two top Destiny executives were represented by Barrister Ajmalul Hossain QC while Khurshid Alam Khan appeared on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

According to Khurshid, the apex court, in an order issued on Nov 13, 2016, had set down two conditions for their bail. It required the group to return the almost Tk 25 billion they had collected from investors by either selling off the trees under its ‘Tree Plantation Project' or by any other means.

The two appealed to the Appellate Division seeking amendments to the conditions but the court rejected their plea.

"They have again petitioned for bail without meeting the conditions. The court has rejected their petition."

The ACC filed two cases with Kalabagan Police Station against Destiny Group on Jul 31, 2012 and submitted charges on May 5, 2014.

Nineteen people were accused of corruption through Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society while the graft case over Destiny Tree Plantation Ltd named 46 people.

According to the chargesheet, the group collected Tk 24.45 billion through Destiny Tree Plantation project from investors and embezzled around Tk 22.57 billion.

More than 1.7 million investors fell victim to the financial embezzlement of the Destiny officials.

Destiny allegedly embezzled around Tk 18.61 billion from Tk 19.01 billion invested in the Multipurpose Co-operative Project.

Around 800,000 investors have incurred severe financial losses as an aftermath.

