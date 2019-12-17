Robbery suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Jhenaidah

The incident took place in the Upazila's Krishnachandrapur at 2am on Tuesday, according to Maheshpur Police Station OC Rashedul Alam.

The dead man has been identified as Shaharul Islam Khokon. He had been implicated in five robbery cases, said police.

A group of robbers barricaded Kaliganj-Jibonnogor Road in Krishnachandrapur with an uprooted tree at night and attempted a robbery, said OC Rashedul.

“When a police patrol team reached the area, the robbers opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the assailants fled the area and a bullet-ridden Shaharul was found on the spot.”

Afterwards, Shaharul was taken to a Maheshpur hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Rashedul.

Police have recovered a gun, a round of bullets, a saw and four sharp weapons from the spot, he said.