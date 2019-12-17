Mozammel apologises for wartime collaborators' list debacle

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mozammel said the government will retract the list should there be too many discrepancies in it. The list will otherwise be revised to reflect the necessary changes, he added.

The minister, however, said the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs was not responsible for the debacle: his ministry published the home ministry-prepared list without any change.

The inclusion of Advocate Tapan Kumar Chakrabarty, who fought against the Pakistani Army on the frontline of the battlefield under the leadership of Major Abdul Jalil of the Liberation War Sector No. 9, as a collaborator stoked the ire of netizens on social media.

Tapan is a gazetted freedom fighter who regularly receives allowances for his valiant role in the independence of Bangladesh.

But the government identified Tapan and his mother Usha Rani Chakrabarty, the widow of a martyr, as wartime collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces by putting them on a list of the members of anti-liberation forces Razakar, Al-Badr, and Al-Shams.

Freedom fighter leaders of the Muktijoddha Sangsad in Barishal have condemned the naming of Tapan and Usha on the list.

Doctor Manisha Chakrabarty, daughter of Tapan and a leader of the Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal or Basad, has alleged the appearance of her father and grandmother on the list on the eve of Victory Day was an “insult not only to the freedom fighters, but also to the Liberation War spirit”.

Similar complaints have been raised in Barguna, Rajshahi and Bogura, where Awami League leaders and freedom fighters expressed astonishment at finding local freedom fighters enlisted as Razakars.

But the list can nevertheless be amended, said Mozammel.

“Only people who lived through that time can draw up an accurate list. Since many of them are still alive, I believe that there is still an opportunity to make the necessary changes to the list even though it may have hurt and disappointed them in the first place. There wouldn't be a scope for amending the list if it was published after another 30 years."

However, Mozammel does not believe the list is controversial despite the grievances aired in various quarters.

“You cannot just call it controversial. Firstly, we need to check the number of complaints that were raised. As far as I am aware, there are complaints mostly relate to Barishal division.”

Asked why the names of freedom fighters appeared on the collaborators' list, Mozammel said, “Firstly, I know nothing about it since this list was made in 1971. I merely collected it from the home ministry.”

“We didn't prepare it. This list had been prepared earlier. There could be some ill-motive behind it. We haven’t edited it. The list was published just the way it had been given to us."

Addressing the calls for him to issue an apology to the nation for the misstep, Mozammel said, "There is no difference between ‘apologising’ and ‘seeking forgiveness. I am taking responsibility for it even though I didn't make the list.”