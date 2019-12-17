Internet explodes as govt lists Barishal freedom fighter Tapan Chakroborty a Razakar

Advocate Tapan Kumar Chakroborty fought against the Pakistani Army on the frontline of the battlefield under the leadership of Major Abdul Jalil of the Liberation War Sector No. 9.

The Pakistani forces killed his father Sudhir Kumar Chakroborty after detaining him at his home.

Tapan is a gazetted freedom fighter who regularly receives allowances for his valiant role in the independence of Bangladesh.

Now the government has identified Tapan and his mother Usha Rani Chakraboty, the widow of a martyr, as wartime collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces. It has put them on a list of the members of anti-liberation forces Razakar, Al-Badr, and Al-Shams.

Netizens criticised the list on social media after the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs published it on Sunday.

Freedom fighter leaders of the Muktijoddha Sangsad in Barishal have condemned the naming of Tapan and Usha on the list.

A certain group did it out of vengeance, they allege.

Doctor Manisha Chakroborty, daughter of Tapan and a leader of the Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal or Basad, has alleged the appearance of her father and grandmother on the list on the eve of the Victory Day was an “insult not only to the freedom fighters, but also to the Liberation War spirit”.

Lawyer Tapan lives with his family in Sreenath Chatterjee Lane of Barishal city. Manisha had fought for the mayor’s office in the last city corporation elections as a BaSaD candidate. She is the member secretary of the Barishal district unit of the leftist party.

The ruling party put the names of her father and grandmother on the list for political gains as BaSaD was gaining grounds, the physician believes.

“The Liberation War affairs ministry has published the list describing as a Razakar the same person it has recognised as a freedom fighter. It’s shameful and done on political motive,” she told bdnews24.com.

“BaSaD is speaking for the oppressed, helpless people in Barishal. BaSaD leaders and activists have been winning the hearts of general people. That’s why our rivals did it by joining hands with dishonest officials of the administration to defeat us politically,” she added.

“I’ve been rewarded for selflessly working for the people thanks to the Awami League. The names of my father and grandmother have been published on the list of Razakars that has just been released,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“My freedom fighter father is now paying the price for his daughter doing politics for the working class. Thanks Awami League government,” she added.

Mokhlesur Rahman, the convenor of Muktijoddha Sangsad’s Barishal metropolitan unit, told bdnews24.com that there was no one in the Chakroborty family who had opposed the Liberation War.

Tapan took training in India and fought the war in Bakerganj, he said.

“The Pakistani occupation forces took his father away and killed him in ’71. There must be some evil intention behind putting the names from the family on the list of Razakars,” Mokhlesur said.

Barishal Deputy Commissioner SM Ajior Rahman said he had heard about the allegation.

He would take measures after getting a written complaint, he told bdnews24.com.