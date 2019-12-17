Honking continues in and around Secretariat defying ban
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2019 10:06 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 10:06 PM BdST
Bangladesh Secretariat area has gone ‘no horn zone’, but the norms seemed to be flouted in the area.
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin inaugurated the 'silent area' by releasing balloon at the gate No 1 in the Secretariat on Tuesday.
Zero Point, Paltan intersection and Secretariat Link Road came under the restriction.
The minister said that the punishment will be given from Wednesday if the rules were broken. The mobile courts will be conducted around the Secretariat to enforce the rules, he said.
Soon after the inauguration of the 'silent area', the drivers were found honking on the streets close to the Secretariat area like it was before.
Even the drivers who entered and exited the Secretariat were honking the horns.
“I don’t know the honking ban in this area. The people crossed the road in such way, accident may happen unless the horn was honked," a driver of a car in front of the main gate of the Secretariat, told bdnews24.com.
Bus driver Sobhan Mia at the Paltan intersection area told bdnews24.com, "Metrorail work is underway in this area. It is not possible to run without horns. If we don't honk the horn, pedestrians can meet the accidents at any time as the sound of construction work is loud."
The punishment for honking horn in a ‘silent zone’ is maximum one month in prison or Tk 5,000 fines or both for the first time violators, according to the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act of 1995.
For repeat offence, the punishment is maximum six months in jail or Tk 10,000 fines or both.
