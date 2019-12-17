Home > Bangladesh

Home ministry notes were not considered before releasing list of Razakars: Kamal

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Dec 2019 08:15 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 08:15 PM BdST

The home ministry had attached notes to the list of the wartime collaborators of the Pakistani forces but the list has now been published without taking the annotations into account, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said.

The Liberation War affairs ministry will review the notes properly and publish these, the home minister hopes.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs published the first list of 10,789 paid members of Razakar, Al-Badr and Al-Shams forces on Dec 15 after 48 years.

The list has been the subject of much conjecture as it included a number of gazetted freedom fighters and the widow of a martyr.

Asked how these happened, Liberation War Affairs Minister Mozammel Huq told bdnews24.com on Monday: “I know nothing about it. Because this list was made in 1971. I had collected it from the home ministry.”

The home minister spoke about the issue at a discussion at Bangabandhu Avenue on Tuesday.

“We had sent the initial lists of the defendants of cases started under the Collaborators Act. We had given notes on withdrawals, but these have not been added properly to the list,” he said.

“I hope they will review the notes and publish these,” he added.

On being asked about the National Register of Citizens in the Indian state of Assam, Kamal said: “It’s an internal matter of India. No Muslim went to India after 1971.”

