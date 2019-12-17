Govt to remove names of pro-liberation people from wartime collaborators' list
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2019 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 06:13 PM BdST
The government has decided to remove the names of people who did not actually oppose Bangladesh's indepence from the recently released list of those who collaborated with the Pakistan army during the Liberation War.
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Tuesday announced the development in a statement highlighting Minister AKM Mozammel Huq's remarks on the list of the members of anti-liberation forces Razakar, Al-Badr, and Al-Shams earlier in the day.
The list has been the subject of much conjecture as it included gazetted freedom fighter Advocate Tapan Kumar Chakrabarty, who fought against the Pakistani Army on the frontline of the battlefield under the leadership of Major Abdul Jalil of the Liberation War Sector No. 9.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq speaking at the release of the first list of 10,789 Bengalis who had collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during the 1971 Liberation War at his office in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
"There have been complaints that a lot of the names mentioned in the list were not members of Razakar, Al-Badr, Al-Shams, Shanti Committee or any other anti-liberation forces but rather they were pro-indepence or freedom fighters. We are looking into how those names got into the list."
The ministry said it will remove the names that have 'mitakenly' been included in the list upon reviewing applications from those who were aggrieved by it.
