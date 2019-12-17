Bangladesh will never let any anti-independence conspiracy succeed: Hasina

“They want to make independence a failure, turn Bangladesh into a failed state, harm the country. But we will never let this happen,” she told a Victory Day discussion organised by the Awami League at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Tuesday.

The sacrifices made for independence will never go vain, she remarked.

“The syndicate of collaborators of the Pakistani forces, the agents Pakistan, who still suffer from loving Pakistan in their hearts, can never succeed in executing any plot on this soil,” Hasina said.

After decades of subjugation, the then West Pakistan tried to choke the Bengalis of the then East Pakistan at gun point in 1971.

The Bengalis, responding to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s call, fought a bloody war of independence and secured the victory after nine months on Dec 16 that year and emerged on the world map as Bangladesh.

Now, Bangladesh is ahead of Pakistan in many socio-economic indices, Hasina noted.

“Bangladesh will be ahead of Pakistan economically, politically, socially, culturally, ethically, in all the ways, all the time. We truly are ahead of all. We must keep it up,” she said.

“Otherwise, the lovers of Pakistan, no matter where they are – in Bangladesh or abroad - will continue conspiring,” the prime minister said.

Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, said the people must remember what the Father of the Nation said.

“There can be a handful of agents [of Pakistan]. But no one will be able to tame us. We’ve proven it,” she said.

Photo: Yasin Kabir Joy

Hasina asked her party supporters to work selflessly for the people and not run after wealth.

She described how Bangabandhu struggled throughout his life for the people’s welfare until he was assassinated on Aug 15, 1975 along with most members of the family. Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana survived the massacre as they were abroad at the time.

She questioned the “inaction” of the then leaders of the Awami League after the killing of their chief Bangabandhu.

“How could no one in Bangladesh know about such a major incident? How is that no one could take a step? The body lay at No. 32 [Bangabandhu’s residence in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi]! Why? I haven’t found the answer yet,” she said.

“Where were the leaders of such a big party at the time?” she asked.

“Right! Right!” the leaders and activists at the conference centre shouted back.

“I sometimes wonder how no one could gather the courage to come forward. The general people were with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib,” Hasina continued.

“Maybe the nation has paid the price for this failure,” she remarked.

“A series of coups took place after the killing of the father of the nation. This country witnessed 18 to 19 coups. Leaders and activists of our party had suffered torture. Such torture, repeated coups would not have befallen them had anyone dared to stand up at the time [of Bangabandhu’s killing],” Hasina added.