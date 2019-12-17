Bangladesh freedom fighters demand identification of recruiters of Pakistani collaborators
Joyanta Saha and Riasad Hossain Sunvi, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2019 02:40 AM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 02:40 AM BdST
Freedom fighters have welcomed the release 48 years after the independence war the first list of 10,789 Bengalis who had collaborated with the Pakistani forces.
On the Victory Day on Monday, they also demanded a list of those who recruited the members of the Razakar, Al-Badr and Al-Shams militia forces.
Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman paying respects at the National Memorial on Monday on behalf of the university. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
After paying tributes to the Liberation War martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar, freedom fighter Mosharraf Hossain said: “No government had made any list of Razakars until now. Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina has done it.”
“It should have been done immediately after independence. As that had not happened, Razakars’ children are ruling the country by holding powerful positions now.”
The Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed or CRP pays its respects to the martyrs of 1971 at the National Memorial on Monday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
“Where are the agents of the Shanti Committee (Peace Committee) who had recruited the Razakars?” he asked.
Freedom fighter Nurul Alam said: “Let’s see how far the trial can proceed now that the list is out.”
The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal pays its respects to the martyrs of 1971 war at the National Memorial on Monday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
“When will be their list published?” he asked.
