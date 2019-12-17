Bangladesh freedom fighters demand identification of recruiters of Pakistani collaborators

On the Victory Day on Monday, they also demanded a list of those who recruited the members of the Razakar, Al-Badr and Al-Shams militia forces.

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman paying respects at the National Memorial on Monday on behalf of the university. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

They hoped the publication of the lists would speed up the ongoing war crimes trial.

After paying tributes to the Liberation War martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar, freedom fighter Mosharraf Hossain said: “No government had made any list of Razakars until now. Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina has done it.”

“It should have been done immediately after independence. As that had not happened, Razakars’ children are ruling the country by holding powerful positions now.”

The Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed or CRP pays its respects to the martyrs of 1971 at the National Memorial on Monday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Sultan Ahmed, senior technical officer at Jahangirnagar University who was brutally tortured and wounded by the Pakistani forces and their collaborators, also said the list should have been released a lot earlier.

“Where are the agents of the Shanti Committee (Peace Committee) who had recruited the Razakars?” he asked.

Freedom fighter Nurul Alam said: “Let’s see how far the trial can proceed now that the list is out.”

The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal pays its respects to the martyrs of 1971 war at the National Memorial on Monday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Abul Kalam Azad Patwary, joint secretary general at the Sector Commanders’ Forum, told bdnews24.com that many members of Razakar, Al-Badr, Al-Shams and Peace Committee have been out of the first list.

“When will be their list published?” he asked.