Australia names Jeremy Bruer as next High Commissioner to Bangladesh

Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced the name on Monday, according to a statement from the Australian High Commission in Dhaka.

Bruer is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

He is currently Assistant Secretary, Southeast Asia Maritime Branch.

He has previously served overseas as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and high commissioner to Vanuatu.

In Canberra, he has served with DFAT as assistant secretary, Papua New Guinea and Fiji Branch; director, Iraq Rehabilitation Unit, Iraq Task Force; executive officer, International Organisations Branch; and executive officer, Pacific Islands Branch.

Bruer holds a Master of Arts from the University of Melbourne and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Adelaide.

He will replace outgoing High Commissioner Julia Niblett, who has been working in Bangladesh since 2016.

“Australia and Bangladesh enjoy a warm and constructive relationship, founded on our strong community links, shared Commonwealth values and sporting ties,” Payne said in the statement.

“Australia was one of the first nations to recognise Bangladesh's independence in 1971. Since that time, we have established a strong and growing economic relationship with two-way trade now valued at $2.4 billion annually,” she said.

“Australia is working closely with Bangladesh on Indian Ocean regional issues, including providing humanitarian support to address the Rohingya crisis, and strengthening further our education, trade and investment linkages,” she added.