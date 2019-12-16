Masked men vandalise Victory Day venue in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Dec 2019 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2019 04:41 PM BdST
A group of masked men have vandalised the venue of a Victory Day programme in Brahmanbaria.
The incident took place in Brahmanbaria district council building premises at 9am on Monday.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Brahmanbaria district council had organised a talk and a reception for freedom fighters in celebration of Victory Day at 11am.
A group of people arrived at the venue at 9am and destroyed the stage before tearing down banners containing pictures of Bangabandhu and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The event nevertheless went ahead amid protests from freedom fighters.
Brahmanbaria District Council Chairman Shafiqul Alam blamed a top Awami League leader for the incident.
“Those who tear down the pictures of Bangabandhu and Hasina are the real Razakars. We will take legal action over this incident.”
Necessary legal measures will be taken after the attack is investigated, said Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Crime) Mohammad Alamgir Hossain.
