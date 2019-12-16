Home > Bangladesh

Fire destroys 28 homes in Rampura slum

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Dec 2019 11:40 AM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2019 11:40 AM BdST

A fire has destroyed 28 shanties at the Bagichartek slum in Rampura.

Six units of fire service rushed to the area adjacent to Rampura Mohanagar Project to battle the blaze at 1:30am on Monday.

The authorities suspect the fire originated from an electrical short circuit, said Lima Khanom, an official of the fire service's control room.

“The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes.”

No casualties were reported but at least 28 tin-shed houses were levelled by the fire, he said.

