Bangladesh set to celebrate 48 years of victory
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Dec 2019 02:08 AM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2019 02:08 AM BdST
Bangladesh is celebrating on Monday 48 years of its decisive victory in the bloody War of Independence from Pakistan.
After over two decades of West Pakistani rule, Bengalis in then East Pakistan finally snatched the victory to carve out an independent state on Dec 16, 1971 after nine months of war.
Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niyazi, the martial law administrator of the then East Pakistan, signed the official document of surrender sitting next to Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora, the joint commander of Indian forces and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh, at the Ramna Race Course ground, now Suhrawardy Udyan.
The nation will pay tribute to the three million martyrs of the Liberation War through due fervour and different programmes on the Victory Day.
The national flag will be hoisted at all government and non-government buildings while the memorials will be covered with flowers and the streets will be crowded with processions of revellers.
As the golden jubilee of the nation's emergence nears, Bangladesh is also elevating its position in the international arena with significant economic and infrastructure development.
Greeting everyone on the occasion, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged all to play their due role from their respective positions being imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War to accelerate the development, uphold democratic polity and establish good governance frustrating all sorts of conspiracy against democracy and the government.
“To move forward the advancement, collective efforts from all strata and the change of people’s behaviour and outlook are a must,” Hamid said.
Hasina said in her message noted that the Awami League assumed the responsibility of running the government in 1996 after a long 21 years of struggle.
“Then again our party has been in government for the last three consecutive terms since 2009 and relentlessly been working for uplift of the people. Bangladesh, one of the top five countries in the world in economic growth, is a ‘Role Model’ for development,” she said.
Hamid and Hasina also remembered Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the valiant fighters who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.
They will lead the celebrations of the day by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar at dawn after the beginning of the Victory Day programme in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar with a 31-gun salute at the National Parade Square.
The families of the Bir Sreshtha freedom fighters, wounded freedom fighters, members of the cabinet, members of parliament, Supreme Court judges, the heads of the armed forces and diplomats will pay their respects afterwards. The memorial will be open for all to pay respects then.
Meanwhile, the joint forces will take part in a colourful parade at the National Parade Ground. The armed forces will also hold drills.
The president will inspect the parade and took salutes from an army jeep. Hasina will also be present.
Notable buildings and establishments have been decorated and illuminated with lights ahead of the Victory Day holiday. Main thoroughfares of the city are bedecked with national flags and colourful festoons.
Improved meals will be served in prisons, hospitals, orphanages while special prayers will be offered in mosques, temples, pagodas and other places of worship for the departed souls and country's peace, progress and prosperity.
Newspapers will publish special supplements marking the day while televisions and radio stations will air special programmes.
Various public and private events are scheduled for Monday to celebrate the occasion.
