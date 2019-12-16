Bangabhaban goes red and green to celebrate Victory Day

Hamid hosted thousands of people, including injured freedom fighters, civil and military officials, foreign diplomats, businesses, and journalists at the Victory Day celebrations on Tuesday, like he does every year.

Members of the Indian and Russian armies, who took part in Bangladesh’s War of Independence, were also present.

Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exchanged greetings with the guests at the event.

Renowned singers performed patriotic and folk songs while child artists and a band of the armed forces played instruments giving a different touch to the celebrations.

The president came to the lawn, accompanied by his spouse Rashida Khanam, around 3:45pm.

The national anthem was played while they were getting onstage. Hamid later exchanged greetings with Hasina.

Red and green balloons resembling the national flag were floated at the Bijoy Utsab event. A national flag made of red and green leaves added to the fervour.

The president and the prime minister spoke to the guests, including the injured freedom fighters and the families of the Birsreshthas.

They inquired about the freedom fighters’ health and pledged all-out help.

They also met the members of the national cadet corps of India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Maldives.

Hamid and Hasina cut a cake at the VVIP enclosure to celebrate the day.

They later exchanged greetings with the members of the cabinet, envoys of different countries, foreign guests, Supreme Court judges, MPs, chiefs of the three forces, civil and military officials, VCs of different universities, representatives of the civil society, and the other guests.

State media Bangladesh Television broadcast the programme live.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, Education Minister Dipu Moni, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, and Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim attended the event. Former finance minister AMA Muhith also joined the celebrations.

Members of the diplomatic corps, including its dean, the Vatican’s ambassador to Bangladesh Archbishop George Kocherry, US Ambassador Earl Miller, Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das, British High Commissioner Robert Dickson, and UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo, were present.

bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Editor-in-Chief Abul Kamal Azad, columnist Abul Maksud, Independent TV Chief News Editor Ashish Saikat, and Bonik Barta Editor Hanif Mahmud, among others, attended the event.