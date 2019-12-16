Bangabhaban goes red and green to celebrate Victory Day
Bangabhaban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Dec 2019 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2019 09:10 PM BdST
Leading personalities from all sectors of Bangladesh have gathered on the green lawn of President Md Abdul Hamid’s official residence, the Bangabhaban, to celebrate 48 years of victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War.
Hamid hosted thousands of people, including injured freedom fighters, civil and military officials, foreign diplomats, businesses, and journalists at the Victory Day celebrations on Tuesday, like he does every year.
Members of the Indian and Russian armies, who took part in Bangladesh’s War of Independence, were also present.
The president came to the lawn, accompanied by his spouse Rashida Khanam, around 3:45pm.
The national anthem was played while they were getting onstage. Hamid later exchanged greetings with Hasina.
They inquired about the freedom fighters’ health and pledged all-out help.
They later exchanged greetings with the members of the cabinet, envoys of different countries, foreign guests, Supreme Court judges, MPs, chiefs of the three forces, civil and military officials, VCs of different universities, representatives of the civil society, and the other guests.
State media Bangladesh Television broadcast the programme live.
bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Editor-in-Chief Abul Kamal Azad, columnist Abul Maksud, Independent TV Chief News Editor Ashish Saikat, and Bonik Barta Editor Hanif Mahmud, among others, attended the event.
