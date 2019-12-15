Keraniganj death toll hits 17 as 3 more victims succumb to injuries
Senior Correspondent and Keraniganj Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2019 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2019 02:07 PM BdST
Three more victims of a deadly fire at a plastics factory in Keraniganj have succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll to 17.
The victims, identified as 'Mostakim', 22, Abdur Razzaq, 40, and Abu Sayeed, 29, died during treatment at the burns unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector at the police camp there.
Mostakim had 20 percent of his body burnt, Razzak 95 percent and Sayeed suffered 80 percent burns, said Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the burns unit at DMCH.
As many as 14 others are undergoing treatment at the hospital, among whom, six are on life support, according to Samanta.
A devastating gutted the Prime Pet and Plastic Industry factory in Keraniganj’s Chunkutia on Dec 11.
Burnt machinery at the Prime Pet and Plastic Industries Limited at Chunkutia in Dhaka's Keraniganj. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The authorities have handed over the bodies of 12 victims to their loved ones.
The plastics factory was operating without permission for five years, according to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.
“It was an illegal factory. It had managed a temporary permission from the fire service on condition that it would increase the number of exits within 90 days, but it did not do so. The factory had only one exit,” the department’s Deputy Inspector General Ahmed Belal told bdnews24.com.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Keraniganj death toll hits 17 as 3 more victims succumb to injuries
- Govt releases list of 10,789 wartime collaborators
- Murdered Chinese businessman lost Tk 46 million to embezzlement, police say
- PM Hasina warns people against ‘traitors, killers’
- Hasina congratulates Johnson on ‘impressive’ election victory
- Daily Sangram editor arrested in digital security case
- Two drug suspects killed in alleged shootout with police in Cox’s Bazar
- Death of Rumpa: No evidence of rape found in autopsy, says doctor
- Khulna jute mill workers suspend hunger strike for 3 days
- Bangladesh newspaper to face 'legal action' for calling hanged war criminal a martyr
Most Read
- Murdered Chinese businessman lost Tk 46 million to embezzlement, police say
- Daily Sangram editor remanded in digital security case
- Death of Rumpa: No evidence of rape found in autopsy, says doctor
- Violent protests rage in India for fourth day over citizenship law
- Four women of Bangladeshi origin win the UK election
- India’s NRC, citizenship law is a threat to Bangladesh, says BNP's Mirza Fakhrul
- Dengue may morph into all-year disease as new patients land in hospitals
- Bangladesh jewellers raise gold prices in New Year
- She accused a tech billionaire of rape. The Chinese internet turned against her.
- PM Hasina warns people against ‘traitors, killers’