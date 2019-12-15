Home > Bangladesh

Government working to build professional, well-trained armed forces, says Hasina

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Dec 2019 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2019 04:55 PM BdST

The government is working towards building professional and well-trained armed forces in the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

She made the remarks during the graduation ceremony of National Defence Course 2019 and Armed Forces War Course 2019 at the National Defence College on Sunday.

Highlighting Bangabandhu's vision of developing a robust military force, Hasina. “We have designed the Armed Forces Goal 2030 based on that and are moving towards it. It is important to make our armed forces stronger and fit for the present time.”

The government has bought modern arms, ensured proper training and established cantonments in parts of the country to that end, she said.

She also underscored the different initiatives taken by the government to enable members of the armed forces to keep pace with the ever-changing global military landscape.

“We’re aware of the training and artilleries and are trying to collect or develop those with our limited resources so that our armed forces can keep the pace with the modern times, especially when they go for UN peacekeeping missions,” she said.

The prime minister also thanked the armed forces for their role in helping the people of the country during any natural disaster or other emergency.

“It is the people whom we should serve. They provide our salary and benefit. Therefore, our goal is to make their lives better.”  

