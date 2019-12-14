Two drug suspects killed in alleged shootout with police in Cox’s Bazar

The incident took place at Hnila Union's Rongikhali early on Saturday, said Teknaf Police Station OC Pradip Kumar Das.

The dead men have been identified as Md Amin alias Nur Hafez, 32, and Mohammed Sohel, 27.

The two were among four suspects detained by the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB from Rongikhali area on Friday.

The elite police unit recovered 810,000 yaba tablets, two pistols, six guns and 70 bullets during a raid which led to their arrest, said ASP Mashkur Rahman of RAB-7.

“Nur Hafez was listed as a top yaba smuggler by the home ministry and he was known as chief associate of a Rohingya gang leader,” Mashkur had previously said.

The RAB subsequently initiated a case against the four and handed them over to police on Friday, OC Pradip said.

“Nur Hafez and his accomplice Sohel confessed to hiding a large consignment of yaba tablets during interrogation. Police later took them along on a drive to recover the narcotics and arrest their other accomplices from the hills in Rongikhali," said the OC.

“The drug peddlers opened fire on the police as soon as they arrived at the scene. Police retaliated and at one point, Nur Hafez and Sohel were shot in the crossfire.”

The two were rushed to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where the doctors on duty declared them dead, said OC Pradip.

Police recovered 95,000 yaba tablets, six guns and 18 bullets from the scene, he said. Five policemen were also injured in the gunfight and received first aid, according to the OC.