Survivors battle for life after fire kills 13 in Keraniganj plastics factory

  Kamal Hossain Talukder,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Dec 2019 04:20 AM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2019 04:43 AM BdST

The plastics factory in Keraniganj where a devastating fire on Wednesday claimed 13 lives was operating without permission for five years, according to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

“It was an illegal factory. It had managed a temporary permission from the fire service on condition that it would increase the number of exits within 90 days, but it did not do so. The factory had only one exit,” the department’s Deputy Inspector General Ahmed Belal told bdnews24.com.

Belal said the department started a case against the factory’s owner Nazrul Islam last month.

Burnt machinery at the Prime Pet and Plastic Industries Limited at Chunkutia in Dhaka's Keraniganj. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Locals said there were at least four fire incidents at the Prime Pet and Plastic Industry factory in five years.

The fire crews pulled out one body from the factory on Wednesday and 33 others were hospitalised. Twelve of the injured died on Thursday.

Sisters of siblings ‘Razzak’ and ‘Alamgir’, who died last night in a fire incident at Keraniganj plastic factory, mourn their loved ones. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

As many as 18 were undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burns unit and the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

“None of them is out of danger,” doctor Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the burns unit, said.

Ten of the patients were put on life support and the eight others were kept at the High Dependency Unit, according to the physician.

“I’ve never seen such severe burns in more than 40 years of my experience,” he added.


Read the Story in Bangla: ই কারখানার অনুমোদন ছিল না, এখনও শঙ্কামুক্ত নন ১৯ জন

