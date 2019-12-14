PM Hasina warns people against ‘traitors, killers’

She made the call at a discussion organised by the ruling Awami League in Dhaka’s Krishibid Institution Auditorium on Saturday to mark the Martyred Intellectuals Day.



“The people of Bangladesh, especially the youth, must take the duty to prevent any conspiracy in future and relay the alertness from generation to generation,” she said.



“On the soil of Bangladesh, we saw the births of reprobates like Mir Zafar and Mushtaque time and again. Killers like Zia also returned repeatedly.”





The prime minister renewed the vow to take Bangladesh forward economically and politically in light of the spirit of the Liberation War.“The martyrs’ great sacrifice can become immortal only if Bangladesh keeps its head high in the international arena,” she said.Commemorating the intellectuals who were martyred by the Pakistani forces and their local collaborators on Dec 14, 1971, just two days before Bangladesh’s victory, Hasina said the killings aimed at eliminating those who can play a role in running the country and developing society.“But they failed as sacrifice never goes in vain,” she said.