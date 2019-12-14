Home > Bangladesh

Murdered Chinese businessman lost Tk 46 million to embezzlement, police say

  Liton Haider,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Dec 2019 11:05 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2019 11:51 PM BdST

The Chinese businessman who was murdered in Dhaka’s Banani had lost over Tk 46 million to embezzlement by a Bangladeshi, police have said.   

The body of Gaoxian Hui, 47, was found buried in a ground next to his residence in the capital on Dec 11.

Police believe he was strangled to death and people close to him were involved in the killing.  
 

Hui was involved in stone business and invested in different projects, including the Padma Bridge and Payra port.

He had some Chinese partners along with Bangladeshis, Moshiur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of the police’s Detective Branch, told bdnews24.com on Friday.

Gaoxian Hui

Gaoxian Hui

A Bangladeshi man had embezzled $550,000 or over Tk 46 million from Hui, the police detective said.

Many people owe him money. Some of them had already embezzled the money while some others were trying to do the same, Rahman said.

“We initially suspect that the culprits murdered him to embezzle his properties and money. Some Chine nationals might be involved in the murder along with Bangladeshis. People close to him, not any outsider, might kill him,” he said.

The security cameras of the building were off and it appeared that the murderers did it as part of their plan, the detective noted.

“We don’t get the help of technology many times, but we hope to solve the case soon,” Rahman said.

