Daily Sangram editor arrested in digital security case
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2019 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2019 04:21 PM BdST
A case has been started against the editor of The Daily Sangram and two others under the Digital Security Act after the newspaper published a report describing Jamaat-e-Islami leader and hanged war criminal Abdul Quader Molla as ‘a martyr’.
Abul Asad, editor of the newspaper, has been shown arrested in the case while police are looking for the other suspects in the case, according to Hatirjheel Police Inspector (Operations) Golam Azam.
Freedom fighter Mohammad Afzal started the case with the police on Friday night, he said. Aside from Asad, the case also names the newspaper’s Chief Reporter Ruhul Amin Gazi and Deputy Editor Sadat Hossain.
Molla, infamously known as 'the butcher of Mirpur', was hanged on Dec 12, 2013 after conviction by the International Crimes Tribunal.
The newspaper, widely recognised as a mouthpiece for Jamaat, commemorated the day on Thursday with a report carrying the headline: “Today is the sixth death anniversary of martyr Abdul Quader Molla.”
The report sparked heated protests as a group of activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student front of the ruling Awami League, burnt copies of the newspaper.
Protestors subsequently besieged and vandalised The Daily Sangram’s office in Dhaka on Friday before handing the editor, Abul Asad, to police.
“We can’t make compromises on independence and sovereignty. We will resist whoever speaks against independence or the Liberation War,” Md Al Mamun, a leader of the pro-liberation platform “Muktijuddho Mancha”, told bdnews24.com.
He said the Sangram office was used as a temporary facility by the Jamaat and its student front Islami Chhatra Shibir, citing documents found there.
Mamun demanded cancellation of the newspaper’s declaration and threatened to stage more protests if the demand is not met within a day.
Abul was being quizzed at Hatirjheel Police Station, said Biplob Bijoy Talukder, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
