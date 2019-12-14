Home > Bangladesh

Daily Sangram editor arrested in digital security case

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Dec 2019 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2019 04:21 PM BdST

A case has been started against the editor of The Daily Sangram and two others under the Digital Security Act after the newspaper published a report describing Jamaat-e-Islami leader and hanged war criminal Abdul Quader Molla as ‘a martyr’.

Abul Asad, editor of the newspaper, has been shown arrested in the case while police are looking for the other suspects in the case, according to Hatirjheel Police Inspector (Operations) Golam Azam.

Freedom fighter Mohammad Afzal started the case with the police on Friday night, he said. Aside from Asad, the case also names the newspaper’s Chief Reporter Ruhul Amin Gazi and Deputy Editor Sadat Hossain.

Molla, infamously known as 'the butcher of Mirpur', was hanged on Dec 12, 2013 after conviction by the International Crimes Tribunal.

The newspaper, widely recognised as a mouthpiece for Jamaat, commemorated the day on Thursday with a report carrying the headline: “Today is the sixth death anniversary of martyr Abdul Quader Molla.”

The report sparked heated protests as a group of activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student front of the ruling Awami League, burnt copies of the newspaper.

Protestors subsequently besieged and vandalised The Daily Sangram’s office in Dhaka on Friday before handing the editor, Abul Asad, to police.

“We can’t make compromises on independence and sovereignty. We will resist whoever speaks against independence or the Liberation War,” Md Al Mamun, a leader of the pro-liberation platform “Muktijuddho Mancha”, told bdnews24.com.

He said the Sangram office was used as a temporary facility by the Jamaat and its student front Islami Chhatra Shibir, citing documents found there.

Mamun demanded cancellation of the newspaper’s declaration and threatened to stage more protests if the demand is not met within a day.

Abul was being quizzed at Hatirjheel Police Station, said Biplob Bijoy Talukder, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Two drug suspects die in Cox’s Bazar ‘shootout’

Rumpa's death: No sign of rape in autopsy

Jute mill workers suspend strike

Govt eyeing legal action against Daily Sangram

The victims in a plastic factory fire at Keraniganj in Dhaka were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

Keraniganj fire: Another victim dies

Nation mourns martyred intellectuals

19 Bangladeshis return home from India

Tamabil border check suspended for tourists

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.