Woman arrested with 106kg of marijuana in Barishal
Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Dec 2019 04:03 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2019 04:03 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested a woman with 106kg marijuana in Barishal’s Agailjhara Upazila.
The arrest was made during a raid at the Upazila’s Shihipasha village around 1am on Friday, said Sajibul Islam, deputy commander of RAB-8.
The woman has been identified as Shahanaj Begum, 42, wife of Ali Akbar Khan in Shihipasha village.
“A RAB team raided Ali’s house on a tip-off. The elite force detained his wife as she was trying to flee the scene,” Sajibul said.
“Based information given by the woman, RAB officials seized a plastic bag filled with 106kg of marijuana. It was stashed in a hole in the corner of her house.”
This is the biggest haul of cannabis to be seized in Barishal by the RAB, Sajibul added.
