Woman arrested with 106kg of marijuana in Barishal

The arrest was made during a raid at the Upazila’s Shihipasha village around 1am on Friday, said Sajibul Islam, deputy commander of RAB-8.

The woman has been identified as Shahanaj Begum, 42, wife of Ali Akbar Khan in Shihipasha village.

“A RAB team raided Ali’s house on a tip-off. The elite force detained his wife as she was trying to flee the scene,” Sajibul said.

“Based information given by the woman, RAB officials seized a plastic bag filled with 106kg of marijuana. It was stashed in a hole in the corner of her house.”

This is the biggest haul of cannabis to be seized in Barishal by the RAB, Sajibul added.