19 Bangladeshi men return home after serving jail in India

  Benapole Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Dec 2019 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2019 04:12 PM BdST

Nineteen young Bangladeshi men have returned home through the Benapole checkpost after serving out six-month jail terms for illegally staying in India.

They were handed over to the Benapole Checkpost Immigration Police on Thursday evening, Immigration Police OC Mohsin Khan said.

The men, aged between 18 and 36 years, were lured to India two years ago with promises of good jobs. But Indian police arrested them while they were working in an apparel factory at Tamil Nadu, said Mohsin.

They will be reunited with their families after the necessary formalities are completed, according to Benapole Port Police OC Mamun Khan.  

