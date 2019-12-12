Man killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
A man has died in a so-called shootout with detective police during an anti-narcotics drive in Mymensingh.
The incident took place in Sarhail village of Ishwarganj Upazila around 1:15 am on Thursday, according to Mymensingh police's Detective Branch OC Shah Kamal Hossain.
The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old Abdur Rashid. He was an inter-district drug trafficker and was implicated in 13 cases under Narcotics Control Act, said police.
Two detective police teams raided Sarhail after being tipped off about Rashid ‘trading’ drugs in the area, said OC Shah Kamal.
“Sensing the presence of police, a group of drug traffickers opened fire forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the attackers fled the area and a bullet-ridden body of Rashid was found on the spot.”
He was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said OC Shah.
Police have recovered 200 grams of heroine, 100 methamphetamine-based yaba tablets and five gun cartridges from Rashid, he said.
A policeman was injured in the incident, said the OC.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
