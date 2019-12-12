Five more jute-mill workers fall sick in Rajshahi hunger strike

Workers Aslam Hossain, 65, Abdul Gofur, 48, and ‘Mansur’ were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital while Mostafizur Rahman, 40, and Sayedur Rahman, 55, received treatment in the area on Thursday.

“Five workers have been ill since last night,” said Zillur Rahman, president of CBA Sangram Parishad of Rajshahi Jute Mills.

Workers from 12 of the 26 state-owned jute mills in Khulna, Rajshahi, Narsingdi and Chattogram are taking part in the hunger strike.

But the workers from the other mills did not take part in the programme due to a leadership crisis, according to protest leaders.

Their demands also include the cancellation of public-private ownership of jute mills, allocation of funds for purchasing raw materials, payment of provident fund gratuity for retired workers and payment of gratuities to retired factory workers, among others.

The strike will continue until the demands are met, said Zillur Rahman.