Couple found dead in Dhaka’s Fakirapool in suspected murder-suicide
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Dec 2019 01:06 AM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 01:06 AM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of a couple at their home on the garret of a building in Dhaka’s Fakirapool.
The body of the man, identified only as Shaheed, 36, was hanging from the ceiling fan while his 24-year-old wife Marzina Begum’s body was inside a plastic drum sealed with cement, according to police.
The bodies were found on the garret of the five-storey house No. 55 on Komor Pani Goli lane on Wednesday night, Jahidul Islam Sohag, said an assistant commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Police believe Shaheed, a caretaker of the house, took his own life after killing Marzina, according to Sohag. “We are investigating the case,” he added.
The residents called police when they noticed that they had not seen Shaheed for some days and the couple’s home was locked from inside.
“We broke the collapsible gate and the door of the garret to get inside,” Sohag said and added the bodies started to decompose.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Couple found dead in Dhaka’s Fakirapool in suspected murder-suicide
- Security cameras were off at murdered Chinese national’s home in Dhaka: police
- Dhaka city polls in last week of Jan, says EC secretary
- Suu Kyi will change her position on Rohingya atrocities, Bangladesh FM believes
- Ilias Kanchan rubbishes Shajahan Khan’s claim of making fortune from foreign donations
- Three motorcycles set on fire in Supreme Court area
- Fire breaks out at Keraniganj plastics factory
- Seven jute-mill workers hospitalised on second day of indefinite hunger strike
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- Tribunal hands down death sentence to Tipu Sultan for war crimes in Rajshahi
Most Read
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- Rampage in Jersey City leaves officer, 5 others dead
- Suu Kyi tells UN's top court charge of Rohingya genocide is 'misleading'
- Onion price hike drives inflation in Bangladesh
- As Suu Kyi looks on, Gambia details mass rapes, killings in Myanmar
- US grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training after base shooting
- Hasina the uncredited editor of graphic novel on Bangabandhu
- Bangladesh climbs up one notch in UN Human Development Index
- UGC orders public universities to shut evening courses
- At least one dead, dozens injured in plastics factory fire in Dhaka’s Keraniganj