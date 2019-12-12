Home > Bangladesh

Couple found dead in Dhaka’s Fakirapool in suspected murder-suicide

Police have recovered the bodies of a couple at their home on the garret of a building in Dhaka’s Fakirapool.

The body of the man, identified only as Shaheed, 36, was hanging from the ceiling fan while his 24-year-old wife Marzina Begum’s body was inside a plastic drum sealed with cement, according to police.

The bodies were found on the garret of the five-storey house No. 55 on Komor Pani Goli lane on Wednesday night, Jahidul Islam Sohag, said an assistant commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Police believe Shaheed, a caretaker of the house, took his own life after killing Marzina, according to Sohag. “We are investigating the case,” he added.

The residents called police when they noticed that they had not seen Shaheed for some days and the couple’s home was locked from inside.

“We broke the collapsible gate and the door of the garret to get inside,” Sohag said and added the bodies started to decompose.

