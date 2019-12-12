Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen cancels visit to India amid protests over citizenship bill
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Dec 2019 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 05:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has called off his scheduled visit to India amid violent protests over a contentious citizenship bill in the country's northeastern state of Assam.
Momen was scheduled to travel to New Delhi on a three-day visit between Dec 12 and Dec 14 to attend the Indian Ocean Dialogue and hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, according to news agency ANI.
But the visit was subsequently cancelled on Thursday, said a foreign ministry official.
It came a day after the foreign minister said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill -- which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan -- could weaken India's historic character as a secular nation.
“We have the Martyred Intellectuals Day on Dec 14 and Victory Day on Dec 16. It’s important that he (Momen) remains in the country during this period. Therefore he cancelled the visit,” said the official.
State Minister Shahriar Alam is scheduled to travel to Madrid on Saturday on while Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque is attending the hearing of the lawsuit against Myanmar over the alleged genocide of the Rohingya people in The Hague, according to the official.
Ferdousi Shahriar, the director general of the foreign ministry’s Americas Wing, will lead the Bangladesh delegation on the visit to New Delhi, he said.
India moved thousands of troops into the northeastern state of Assam, where a movement against illegal immigrants from its neighbouring Bangladesh has simmered for decades.
As India's upper house of parliament passed the bill in the early hours of Thursday, protests took place across India's northeast. In Assam, protesters defied a curfew, torching cars and tyres and chanting anti-Modi slogans.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen cancels visit to India amid protests over citizenship bill
- Compatriot starts case against unidentified assailants over murder of Chinese national
- Five more jute-mill workers fall sick in Rajshahi hunger strike
- Man killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
- Death toll from Keraniganj plastics factory fire rises to 10
- Commissioners vent anger as Bangladesh EC is at war with itself
- Couple found dead in Dhaka’s Fakirapool in suspected murder-suicide
- Security cameras were off at murdered Chinese national’s home in Dhaka: police
- Dhaka city polls in last week of Jan, says EC secretary
- Suu Kyi will change her position on Rohingya atrocities, Bangladesh FM believes
Most Read
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- Security cameras were off at murdered Chinese national’s home in Dhaka: police
- BSMMU sends medical report on Khaleda to court, Fakhrul doubts it
- Top court rejects Khaleda’s bail appeal in Zia Charitable Trust graft case
- Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned
- Couple found dead in Dhaka’s Fakirapool in suspected murder-suicide
- Suu Kyi tells UN's top court charge of Rohingya genocide is 'misleading'
- UGC orders public universities to shut evening courses
- India's parliament passes citizenship law, protests flare
- Death toll from Keraniganj plastics factory fire rises to 13