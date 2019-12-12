Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen cancels visit to India amid protests over citizenship bill

Momen was scheduled to travel to New Delhi on a three-day visit between Dec 12 and Dec 14 to attend the Indian Ocean Dialogue and hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, according to news agency ANI.

But the visit was subsequently cancelled on Thursday, said a foreign ministry official.

It came a day after the foreign minister said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill -- which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan -- could weaken India's historic character as a secular nation.

“We have the Martyred Intellectuals Day on Dec 14 and Victory Day on Dec 16. It’s important that he (Momen) remains in the country during this period. Therefore he cancelled the visit,” said the official.

State Minister Shahriar Alam is scheduled to travel to Madrid on Saturday on while Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque is attending the hearing of the lawsuit against Myanmar over the alleged genocide of the Rohingya people in The Hague, according to the official.

Ferdousi Shahriar, the director general of the foreign ministry’s Americas Wing, will lead the Bangladesh delegation on the visit to New Delhi, he said.

India moved thousands of troops into the northeastern state of Assam, where a movement against illegal immigrants from its neighbouring Bangladesh has simmered for decades.

As India's upper house of parliament passed the bill in the early hours of Thursday, protests took place across India's northeast. In Assam, protesters defied a curfew, torching cars and tyres and chanting anti-Modi slogans.