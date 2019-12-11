Three motorcycles set on fire in Supreme Court area
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2019 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 07:45 PM BdST
Unidentified miscreants have set ablaze three motorcycles in the Supreme Court area.
Around 4:30pm on Wednesday, one bike was set on fire in the southeast corner of Eidgah, one in front of the Eidgah main gate and one in front of the Bar Council, according to eyewitnesses.
No one was seen at the scene during the incident.
Later, firefighters came in and put out the fire, he said.
Police are investigating the matter, said Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner Sajjadur Rahman.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
