Three motorcycles set on fire in Supreme Court area

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Dec 2019 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 07:45 PM BdST

Unidentified miscreants have set ablaze three motorcycles in the Supreme Court area.

Around 4:30pm on Wednesday, one bike was set on fire in the southeast corner of Eidgah, one in front of the Eidgah main gate and one in front of the Bar Council, according to eyewitnesses.

No one was seen at the scene during the incident.

Shahbagh Police Station Inspector (Patrol) Abul Bashar told bdnews24.com that he was on the road in front of the National Press Club and came to the spot on seeing the fire.

Later, firefighters came in and put out the fire, he said.

Police are investigating the matter, said Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner Sajjadur Rahman.

