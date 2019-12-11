Seven jute-mill workers hospitalised on second day of indefinite hunger strike
Khulna and Rajshahi Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2019 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 03:55 PM BdST
Seven people have been hospitalised as workers of state-owned jute mills continue a hunger strike for a second day to press for a charter of 11 demands, including the payment of outstanding wages and implementation of the wage commission.
They were taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital after falling ill on Wednesday morning, said Star Jute Mill's CBA General Secretary Abdul Mannan Sheikh.
"Saline is being administered to around 10 to 12 others" he said.
It is being presumed that the workers fell ill due to sleeping on the road in the cold weather.
Workers from 12 of the 26 state-owned jute mills in Khulna, Rajshahi, Narsingdi and Chattogram are taking part in the hunger strike.
But the workers from the other mills did not take part in the programme due to a leadership crisis, according to protest leaders.
Their demands also include the cancellation of public-private ownership, allocation of funds for purchasing raw materials, payment of provident fund gratuity for retired workers and payment of gratuities to retired factory workers, among others.
On Tuesdy, workers of Crescent, Platinum, Khalishpur, Daulatpur and Star jute mills took the streets of Khulna's Khalishpur BIDC Road to enforce the hunger strike.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Seven jute-mill workers hospitalised on second day of indefinite hunger strike
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- Tribunal hands down death sentence to Tipu Sultan for war crimes in Rajshahi
- Bangladesh climbs up one notch in UN Human Development Index
- ACC formally charges former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha with ‘loan fraud’
- Criminals must be punished regardless of identity, says PM Hasina
- Hasina oversees every step of graphic novel on Bangabandhu
- ‘Joy Bangla’ should be used as national slogan at all levels: HC
- War crimes tribunal to deliver verdict on Rajshahi's Tipu Sultan Wednesday
- Straight shooter: Bangladeshi teen wins archery gold after defying child marriage
Most Read
- As Suu Kyi looks on, Gambia details mass rapes, killings in Myanmar
- Bangladesh’s economic growth hits record 8.15% in FY19 but per capita income remains unchanged
- Hasina the uncredited editor of graphic novel on Bangabandhu
- US slaps sanctions on Myanmar military chief over Rohingya atrocities
- Malaysia's Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November
- Decision on six bus companies in Dhaka by March, says Mayor Khokon
- Rampage in Jersey City leaves officer, 5 others dead
- South Asian Games: Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- Onion price hike drives inflation in Bangladesh