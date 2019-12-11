Fire breaks out at Keraniganj plastics factory
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2019 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 06:10 PM BdST
A fire has broken out at a plastics factory in Dhaka's Keraniganj.
The factory in Keraniganj's Chunkutia caught fire around 4pm on Wednesday, said Fire Service and Civil Defence's leader Md Azad.
The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire. There have been no reports of casualties so far.
