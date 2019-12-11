Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka city polls in last week of Jan, says EC secretary

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Dec 2019 11:00 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 11:00 PM BdST

The city corporations of Dhaka are set to go to election simultaneously in the last week of January.

“As I said earlier, the elections for the Dhaka North and South city corporations will be held in the last week of January. The date is not yet decided,” EC's Senior Secretary Md Alamgir told reporters after the commission meeting on Wednesday.

The date will be finalised at the next commission meeting, he said.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda presided over the commission meeting.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

motorcycle-fire-supreme-court

3 motorcycles burned in SC area

Kanchan bins Shajahan’s claim

Fire at Keraniganj plastics factory

Body of foreigner found buried in Dhaka

Jute-mill workers continue hunger strike

Man to die for war crimes in Rajshahi

Workers loading trucks with coal from cargo ships. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Bangladesh up slightly in UN HDI

ACC charges Sinha

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.