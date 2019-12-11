Dhaka city polls in last week of Jan, says EC secretary
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2019 11:00 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 11:00 PM BdST
The city corporations of Dhaka are set to go to election simultaneously in the last week of January.
“As I said earlier, the elections for the Dhaka North and South city corporations will be held in the last week of January. The date is not yet decided,” EC's Senior Secretary Md Alamgir told reporters after the commission meeting on Wednesday.
The date will be finalised at the next commission meeting, he said.
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda presided over the commission meeting.
