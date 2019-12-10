‘Joy Bangla’ should be used as national slogan at all levels: HC

‘Joy Bangla’ should be used as a national slogan from the upcoming Victory Day, the High Court has suggested.

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahsan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued an order following the arguments of the attorney general and senior lawyers in the Supreme Court on Tuesday following a writ petition on the issue. The court left the issue for the next hearing on Jan 14. More to follow