Home > Bangladesh

‘Joy Bangla’ should be used as national slogan at all levels: HC

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Dec 2019 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2019 03:43 PM BdST

‘Joy Bangla’ should be used as a national slogan from the upcoming Victory Day, the High Court has suggested.

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahsan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued an order following the arguments of the attorney general and senior lawyers in the Supreme Court on Tuesday following a writ petition on the issue.

The court left the issue for the next hearing on Jan 14.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 ‘Joy Bangla’ should be used at all levels: HC

War crimes verdict on Tipu Sultan Wednesday

Ety wins archery gold after defying child marriage

Mymensingh bus services halted for 2nd day

Fire guts 14 shops in Tangail

Ajoy Roy

Prof Ajoy Roy dies at 84

Samrat, Arman charged in drug case

Kidnap suspect commits suicide in Dhaka

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.