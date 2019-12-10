Fire destroys fourteen shops in Tangail
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2019 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2019 11:22 AM BdST
A fire has burnt down 14 shops in Tangail’s Bhuapur Upazila.
The incident occurred at Haji Korban Ali Market in Pathailkandi Bazar under Bhuapur Upazila at 4am on Tuesday, said Monzurul Islam, office secretary of the market committee.
Bhuapur Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot after receiving the news and managed to douse the fire after about an hour of effort, said fire leader Mohidur Rahman.
Watchman Abdul Barek informed him about the fire in the morning, said Haji Korban. Afterwards, Market Committee General Secretary Elias Akhand called upon the locals for help through nearby mosque’s loudspeakers.
People in the neighbourhood then came and attempted to put out the fire. Later, the fire service arrived and brought the fire under control.
We believe that the fire originated from an electrical malfunction, said firefighter Mohidur Rahman.
Some locals were slightly injured while attempting to extinguish the fire. They have been given primary treatment.
