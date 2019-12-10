Fire destroys fourteen shops in Tangail

The incident occurred at Haji Korban Ali Market in Pathailkandi Bazar under Bhuapur Upazila at 4am on Tuesday, said Monzurul Islam, office secretary of the market committee.

Bhuapur Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot after receiving the news and managed to douse the fire after about an hour of effort, said fire leader Mohidur Rahman.

About Tk 30 million worth of goods were damaged in the fire, said Haji Korban Ali, proprietor of Haji Korban Ali Market.

Watchman Abdul Barek informed him about the fire in the morning, said Haji Korban. Afterwards, Market Committee General Secretary Elias Akhand called upon the locals for help through nearby mosque’s loudspeakers.

People in the neighbourhood then came and attempted to put out the fire. Later, the fire service arrived and brought the fire under control.

We believe that the fire originated from an electrical malfunction, said firefighter Mohidur Rahman.

Some locals were slightly injured while attempting to extinguish the fire. They have been given primary treatment.