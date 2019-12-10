Criminals must be punished regardless of identity, says PM Hasina

“We’ve been working to maintain the rule of law. So, the criminals whoever they may be will have to face punishment,” Hasina said at an event in Dhaka marking Human Rights Day on Tuesday.

“The judiciary is working independently to ensure justice for people.”

Referring to the Indemnity Ordinance 1975 that helped cover unconstitutional acts, Hasina said the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman bragged about circumventing the rule of law.

“The killers were not only awarded jobs in missions abroad but were allowed to engage in politics,” she said.

“One of the killers was made the opposition leader of parliament while another contested in the presidential election after passing the indemnity bill,” Hasina added.

The prime minister mentioned her plight of being unable to seek justice for the assassination of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, after she returned home following six years of exile.

“When I went to file a case, they said I cannot file it as the killers were given indemnity. This is how they obstructed human rights,” she said.

“It is obvious that human rights will be repeatedly violated in a country where wrongdoing and injustice are promoted. We’re trying hard to bring back the nation from that point.”

Describing her government’s war on drugs, violence, terrorism, and corruption, Hasina said: “People must be aware that all these destroy the society.”