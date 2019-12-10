Home > Bangladesh

Bus services remain suspended in Mymensingh for 2nd day

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Dec 2019 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2019 12:48 PM BdST

Transport operators have suspended bus services in Mymensingh for a second day after a breakdown of talks with the district administration over a demand for the shutdown of BRTC buses.

“We sat down with the district administrator last night to resolve the issue. But the discussion yielded nothing and so the suspension will continue,” Mahbub Alam, general secretary of Mymensingh District Bus Owners Association, said on Tuesday.

“We mainly demand the shutdown of BRTC buses. Our bus services will remain suspended until our demands are met.”

Starting at 3:30pm on Monday, private bus services suddenly came to a halt at Maskanda Bus Stand and Patgudam Bus Terminal.

The number of passengers for private buses has decreased after the launch of BRTC bus services, said transport workers. Private bus owners have decided to take their vehicles off the streets in protest. 

“BRTC bus fare is cheap. The passengers are more interested in BRTC bus services. The buses are also able to transport a large number of people at once,” said transport worker Abul Fajal.

Private bus owners are no longer able to charge as they please after the launch of BRTC bus service, according to workers.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Ajoy Roy

Prof Ajoy Roy dies at 84

Samrat, Arman charged in drug case

Kidnap suspect commits suicide in Dhaka

Irregularities cloud clean air project

Gen Aziz in Myanmar on 4-day visit

Secretariat area declared ‘no horn zone’

Woman, children found dead in Rangpur

Rumpa's 'friend' remanded

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.