Bus services remain suspended in Mymensingh for 2nd day

“We sat down with the district administrator last night to resolve the issue. But the discussion yielded nothing and so the suspension will continue,” Mahbub Alam, general secretary of Mymensingh District Bus Owners Association, said on Tuesday.

“We mainly demand the shutdown of BRTC buses. Our bus services will remain suspended until our demands are met.”

Starting at 3:30pm on Monday, private bus services suddenly came to a halt at Maskanda Bus Stand and Patgudam Bus Terminal.

The number of passengers for private buses has decreased after the launch of BRTC bus services, said transport workers. Private bus owners have decided to take their vehicles off the streets in protest.

“BRTC bus fare is cheap. The passengers are more interested in BRTC bus services. The buses are also able to transport a large number of people at once,” said transport worker Abul Fajal.

Private bus owners are no longer able to charge as they please after the launch of BRTC bus service, according to workers.