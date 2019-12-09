RAB charges Jubo League leaders Samrat and Arman in court over drugs
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2019 10:09 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2019 10:09 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has charged expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Chowdhury Samrat and his aide Enamul Haque Arman in court in a case started under the Narcotics Control Act.
RAB-2’s Sub-Inspector Md Abdul Halim, the investigation officer of the case, filed the charges with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Monday, said SI Mahmudur Rahman, general registration officer of the court.
They are charged with possession of 19 bottles of liquor and over Tk 300,000 worth of yaba tablets.
“The hearing of the case has been scheduled for Dec 15. The charge-sheet will be presented in court on that day,” said Mahmudur.
Samrat, the former president of Jubo League’s Dhaka South unit, came under the scanner over his alleged ties to the illegal gambling business after the Rapid Action Battalion busted casino operations in numerous clubs in the capital in September.
He subsequently went into hiding before being arrested along with Arman by the RAB after a raid on a house near the Indian border in Cumilla on October 6.
The RAB later conducted a five-hour raid on Samrat’s office in Kakrail’s Bhuiyan Trade Centre with him in tow.
A mobile court handed Samrat a six-month prison sentence for possession of the kangaroo skins under the Wild Animal Protection Act and he was later sent to the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.
Two cases were also initiated against him under the Narcotics Control Act and Arms Act with the Ramna Police Station.
Police have also pressed charges against Samrat over the possession of an illegal firearm.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police charge in court 14 terror suspects in 2017 Hotel Olio International blast
- Decision on six bus companies in Dhaka by March, says Mayor Khokon
- Government works for women’s rights, says Hasina
- Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer Avijit, dies at 84
- Kidnap suspect commits suicide in Dhaka
- Expatriate’s wife arrested in case over murders of three in Barishal
- Four suspected Ansraullah Bangla Team militants arrested in Noakhali
- Irregularities soil World Bank-funded clean air project
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz travels to Myanmar on four-day visit
- Bangladesh Secretariat area to go ‘no horn zone’ from Dec 17
Most Read
- Hasina inaugurates Bangabandhu BPL cricket tournament
- SA Games 2019: Bangladesh wins gold in weightlifting and fencing
- Bangladesh hit the bull’s-eye to scoop six gold on offer in SA Games archery
- South Asian Games: Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket
- Bangladeshis bag all 10 gold medals in archery events of SA games
- Two buses catch fire in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar and Kurmitola
- Irregularities soil World Bank-funded clean air project
- Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer Avijit, dies at 83
- High Court orders BTRC to take down Mithila-Fahmi photos from internet
- Death of Rumpa: Police get 4 days to grill 'friend'