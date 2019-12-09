Kidnap suspect commits suicide in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2019 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2019 02:10 PM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a kidnap suspect from a house in Dhaka’s Sutrapur area.
The man’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a scarf tied around his neck on Sunday night, according to Sutrapur Police Station OC Kazi Wazed Ali.
Sayem used to live with his parents in their 7th floor flat at a seven-storied building, OC Kazi told bdnews24.com. He committed suicide by strangling himself in his room.
“A suicide note has been found in the room. The note holds the parents of the girl responsible for his death.”
A few days back Sayem lured a 10th grader to his house, said Kazi. The girl’s father started a kidnapping case against Sayem with Kotwali police station over the incident.
A case has been filed in the incident, said Kazi.
The body has been sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College morgue for autopsy.
