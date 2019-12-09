Kidnap suspect commits suicide in Dhaka

The man’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a scarf tied around his neck on Sunday night, according to Sutrapur Police Station OC Kazi Wazed Ali.

The dead man has been identified as 21-year-old Sayem Hasan Shanto, who stopped pursuing his education after completing his HSC. He was arrested on charges of kidnapping a girl and later released from prison on Friday.

Sayem used to live with his parents in their 7th floor flat at a seven-storied building, OC Kazi told bdnews24.com. He committed suicide by strangling himself in his room.

“A suicide note has been found in the room. The note holds the parents of the girl responsible for his death.”

A few days back Sayem lured a 10th grader to his house, said Kazi. The girl’s father started a kidnapping case against Sayem with Kotwali police station over the incident.

A case has been filed in the incident, said Kazi.

The body has been sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College morgue for autopsy.