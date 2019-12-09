Four suspected Ansraullah Bangla Team militants arrested in Noakhali

The unit arrested the suspects at Durganagar Bazar in Sudharam on Sunday evening, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mahiduzzaman told bdnews24.com.The suspects are Abdullah Kabir, ‘Sohel’, Arifur Rahman Hridoy and Anwar Hossain.Mahiduzzaman said extremist books were recovered from the suspects.Police took the suspects to conduct an operation, he said and added more details would be revealed later.