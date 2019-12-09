Four suspected Ansraullah Bangla Team militants arrested in Noakhali
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2019 02:17 AM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2019 02:17 AM BdST
Police’s Anti-Terrorism Unit have arrested four suspected members of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team in Naoakhali.
The suspects are Abdullah Kabir, ‘Sohel’, Arifur Rahman Hridoy and Anwar Hossain.
Mahiduzzaman said extremist books were recovered from the suspects.
Police took the suspects to conduct an operation, he said and added more details would be revealed later.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Irregularities soil World Bank-funded clean air project
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz travels to Myanmar on four-day visit
- Bangladesh Secretariat area to go ‘no horn zone’ from Dec 17
- Bodies of ‘pregnant’ woman, two children found in Rangpur; husband held
- Death of Rumpa: Police get 4 days to grill 'friend'
- Police to seek remand for 'friend' over death of university student Rumpa
- Rohingya man killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’
- Classmate detained over death of university student Rumpa
- Two buses catch fire in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar and Kurmitola
- Chattogram Awami League council begins amid clashes
Most Read
- Two buses catch fire in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar and Kurmitola
- SA Games 2019: Bangladesh wins gold in weightlifting and fencing
- Police detain ‘friend’ over death of university student Rumpa
- Death of Rumpa: Police get 4 days to grill 'friend'
- Bangladesh farmers guard onion fields overnight as prices skyrocket
- Hasina inaugurates Bangabandhu BPL cricket tournament
- Trump on toilets: Americans are flushing ‘10 times, 15 times’
- IS bride Shamima's hopes of returning to Britain suffer setback after HC decision
- At least 43 killed in Delhi factory fire
- Messi nets sublime hat-trick as Barcelona rout Mallorca 5-2