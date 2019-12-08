Rohingya man killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’

Two others were wounded in the shootout which broke out in the hills adjoining Nayapara refugee camp's Block H on Sunday night, said Teknaf Police OC Pradip Kumar Das.

Police said the dead man was a resident of Nayapara refugee camp but the law enforcement agency could not immediately confirm his identity.

The injured, identified as Shamsul Alam and Mohammad Faisal, are residents of the same camp, said the OC.

They have been sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Two groups of Rohingya refugees were embroiled a gunfight in a bid to establish dominance at the camp, according to police.

Informed of the matter, a police team was dispatched to the scene but the assailants fled upon the arrival of law enforcers, said OC Pradip.

“Three people were rescued from the spot with bullet wounds and were rushed to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, where the doctors on duty pronounced one of them dead.”

The body has been sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital’s morgue for autopsy, said OC Pradip.