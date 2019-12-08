Bangladesh Secretariat area to go ‘no horn zone’ from Dec 17
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Dec 2019 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2019 09:45 PM BdST
The streets surrounding the Secretariat in Dhaka will be a silent or ‘no horn zone’ from Dec 17, a day after Victory Day, the government has decided.
Zero Point, Paltan intersection and Secretariat Link Road will come under the restriction.
An inter-ministerial meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday decided to put up billboards and banners, distribute leaflets and make announcements through loudspeaker to inform the drivers about the restriction.
The punishment for honking horn in a ‘silent zone’ is maximum one month in prison or Tk 5,000 fines or both for the first time violators, according to the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act of 1995.
For repeat offence, the punishment is maximum six months in jail or Tk 10,000 fines or both.
