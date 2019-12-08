Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz travels to Myanmar on four-day visit
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Dec 2019 11:06 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2019 11:06 PM BdST
Bangladesh Army chief General Aziz Ahmed has travelled to Myanmar on a four-day official visit.
He reached Myanmar on Sunday morning, the military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said in a statement.
He will meet Vice-Senior General Soe Win, the deputy chief of Myanmar armed forces and its army chief during the visit, the ISPR said.
They will discuss ways to improve the “existing friendly relations” between the countries, exchange of training, and enhancement of mutual cooperation, according to the statement.
They will also discuss repatriation of the forcefully displaced people of Myanmar from Bangladesh, it added.
The ISPR said discussions on building a road along the border would take place during the visit.
Gen Aziz is expected to visit a number of civil and military installations, including Myanmar National Defence College, Command and Staff College, and Defence Services Museum.
He will return on Dec 11.
