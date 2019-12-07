Two buses catch fire in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar and Kurmitola
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2019 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 05:53 PM BdST
Two buses have gone up in flames in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar and Kurmitola, with no immediate report of casualties.
A bus operated by Trust Services Limited suddenly caught fire in Karwan Bazar around 3:15 pm on Saturday. Less than an hour later, a BRTC double-decker was engulfed in a fire near the Kurmitola Hospital.
Firemen later doused the flames in both buses, said Shohag Mahmud, an official at the Fire Service's control room.
Both the incidents occurred as a result of mechanical defects in the vehicles, he said.
Passengers got off the buses immediately after the fires broke out, according to police.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina urges judges to ensure justice for all
- Fire at Petrobangla building doused
- Police recover three bodies from expatriate's home in Barishal
- Launch collision on Meghna leaves one passenger dead, 15 injured
- Mystery shrouds death of university student Rumpa in Dhaka’s Siddheswari
- Myanmar sends back 17 fishermen detained in sea to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh farmers guard onion fields overnight as prices skyrocket
- Myanmar to send 17 fishermen it detained back to Bangladesh
- Titas to suspend gas supply to parts of Dhaka for five hours on Saturday
- Bangladesh wants to maintain smooth relations with India, says foreign minister
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank criticised for ‘sexist’ job circular
- Mystery shrouds death of university student Rumpa in Dhaka’s Siddheswari
- Protests erupt over death of Stamford University student Rumpa in Siddheswari
- AL may bring change to its leadership bar Hasina presidency, says Quader
- Titas to suspend gas supply to parts of Dhaka for five hours on Saturday
- Thailand detains wife, children of Rakhine insurgent group leader
- Colourful imported onions hit Bangladesh markets but prices of some are still eye-watering
- Bangladesh farmers guard onion fields overnight as prices skyrocket
- Saudi airman suspected in shooting at US Navy base that killed four
- Four killed including shooter at US Navy base in Pensacola, Florida