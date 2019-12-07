Two buses catch fire in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar and Kurmitola

A bus operated by Trust Services Limited suddenly caught fire in Karwan Bazar around 3:15 pm on Saturday. Less than an hour later, a BRTC double-decker was engulfed in a fire near the Kurmitola Hospital.

Firemen later doused the flames in both buses, said Shohag Mahmud, an official at the Fire Service's control room.

Both the incidents occurred as a result of mechanical defects in the vehicles, he said.

Passengers got off the buses immediately after the fires broke out, according to police.