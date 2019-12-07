Home > Bangladesh

Police recover three bodies from expatriate's home in Barishal

  Barishal Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Dec 2019 11:27 AM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 11:59 AM BdST

Police have recovered the bodies of three people, presumed murdered, from an expatriate's home in Barishal's Banaripara Upazila.

Law enforcers found the bodies in the home of Abdur Rab, a migrant worker in Kuwait, in the Upazila's Saliya Bagpur village on Saturday, according to police.

The dead have been identified as Rab's mother Mariam Begum, 70, his brother-in-law Shafiqul Islam and cousin 'Yusuf', 32.

None of the bodies bore any injury marks but police are nevertheless treating the deaths as potential murders.

"This wasn't a robbery. Their deaths are being viewed as preplanned murders," said Superintendent of Police Saiful Islam.

According to the SP, the suspected killings could have stemmed from a land or family dispute. The post-mortem report will shed further light on the deaths, he said.

Seven people, including Rab's wife, were at the house on Friday night but none of them had sensed anything amiss prior to finding the bodies, said police.

Mariyam's college-going granddaughter had slept next to her before her death. But when she woke up at night, she realised that her grandmother was not there.

She subsequently went looking for her and found Mariyam's body in the balcony of another room before alerting the rest of the family to the matter. 

The other family members later found the body of Shafiqul in another room while Yusuf's body lay in a pond next to the house.

