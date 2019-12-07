Hasina urges judges to ensure justice for all

Hasina made the call during the National Judicial Conference 2019 at Dhaka's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Saturday.

"I hope that you, the judges who are bound by your responsibility to the country, the people and the Constitution, apply your talent and intellect to ensure the rule of law and justice. I don't want anyone to wait [for justice] while bearing the pain of the loss of loved ones for years like I have," said Hasina.

The prime minister highlighted the verdict on the grisly murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi in Feni and said the people's faith in the judiciary has grown in light of its swift handling of these cases.

"A number of brave steps -- such as the verdict on the killers of Bangabandhu -- have been taken. Many hurdles had to be overcome in order to deliver the verdict."

"War criminals have been brought to justice along with terrorists and militants. You've seen how a student was brutally murdered recently. I'm talking about the murder of Nusrat. The people's trust in the judiciary has grown a great deal because of the quick verdicts in these cases."

The prime minister emphasised the need for coordination between the three organs of the state -- the legislature, the judiciary and the executive -- in order to take the country forward on the path of peace and development.

She also acknowledged the role of the judiciary in preserving and upholding democracy in the country despite several illegal power grabs since the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975.