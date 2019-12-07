Hasina urges judges to ensure justice for all
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2019 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 02:46 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on members of the judiciary to uphold the rule of law and ensure justice in keeping with their responsibility to the country, its people and the Constitution.
Hasina made the call during the National Judicial Conference 2019 at Dhaka's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Saturday.
The prime minister highlighted the verdict on the grisly murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi in Feni and said the people's faith in the judiciary has grown in light of its swift handling of these cases.
"A number of brave steps -- such as the verdict on the killers of Bangabandhu -- have been taken. Many hurdles had to be overcome in order to deliver the verdict."
The prime minister emphasised the need for coordination between the three organs of the state -- the legislature, the judiciary and the executive -- in order to take the country forward on the path of peace and development.
She also acknowledged the role of the judiciary in preserving and upholding democracy in the country despite several illegal power grabs since the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975.
